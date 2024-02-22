Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,533 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

