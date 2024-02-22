Jean F. Holloway Sells 3,527 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 333,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Artivion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

