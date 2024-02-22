Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $68,331.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,237.87 or 1.00016285 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00179540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00105867 USD and is down -33.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,039.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

