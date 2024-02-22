John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.02

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 87977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,544,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

