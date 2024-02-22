Joseph Group Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 662,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.