Joseph Group Capital Management Has $901,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 878.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 41,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

