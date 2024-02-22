Joseph Group Capital Management Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

