Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $378.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

