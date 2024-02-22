Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 146 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $42.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $943.94. The company had a trading volume of 486,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,007. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $955.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $814.67 and a 200-day moving average of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

