JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 1,400

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

BA traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,241.50 ($15.63). 5,218,537 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,002.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,156.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,080.46. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82).

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,366.15). Insiders purchased 2,025 shares of company stock worth $2,124,166 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

