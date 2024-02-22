JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $542.09

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 542.09 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 540.26 ($6.80), with a volume of 1450023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531 ($6.69).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 510.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.68. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Macpherson bought 212,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £1,021,840 ($1,286,628.05). 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

