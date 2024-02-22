JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.74

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 65601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.