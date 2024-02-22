Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Sells $2,930,500.99 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manoj Leelanivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,244. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

