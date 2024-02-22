Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Reaches $19.16 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $827.59 million and $19.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00071079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.