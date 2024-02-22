KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

KBR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 761,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,793. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

