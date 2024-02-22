Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,835,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,321,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

