KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $374,021.14

KOK (KOK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. KOK has a market cap of $3.79 million and $374,021.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,301.29 or 1.00005913 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00172232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008018 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0072911 USD and is down -10.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $336,773.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.