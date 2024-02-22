Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 266,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,012. The company has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 388,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 194,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 189,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

