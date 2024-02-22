Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.
Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 266,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,012. The company has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KRO
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Worldwide
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.