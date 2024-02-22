Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $444.89 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007980 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $444.89 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.08272282 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,690,196.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

