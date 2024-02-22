Kujira (KUJI) One Day Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $448.41 million and $1.66 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00008001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.08272282 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,690,196.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

