Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Up 0.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 687,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 133,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Kyocera Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

