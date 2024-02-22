L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.34

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 221266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

