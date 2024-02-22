Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.30

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$159.30 and last traded at C$157.23, with a volume of 718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$156.00.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
