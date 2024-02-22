Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.25) to GBX 289 ($3.64) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304 ($3.83).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 241 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 16,065,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.89. The firm has a market cap of £14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). In other news, insider John Kingman bought 718 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £1,829.84 ($2,304.00). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $682,742. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.