Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 78114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

