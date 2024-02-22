LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
LGI Homes Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LGIH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 63,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91.
Insider Activity at LGI Homes
In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
