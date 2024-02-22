LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LGIH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 63,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

