LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

