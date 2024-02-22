Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.32 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $49.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,659,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,630,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00773025 USD and is up 14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $518.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

