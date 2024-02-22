Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.32 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $49.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,659,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,630,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00773025 USD and is up 14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $518.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
