LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. LKQ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

LKQ Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,486. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

