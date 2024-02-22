LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 24271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.42.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

