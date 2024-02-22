loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 3.6% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.60. 170,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 552,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LDI

loanDepot Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $829.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 207,443 shares of company stock valued at $601,170 in the last ninety days. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,442,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 744,978 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.