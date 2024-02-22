Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 416,258 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Lowe’s Companies worth $379,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.51. 2,114,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,187. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

