LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Matthew Enyedi Sells 1,381 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $264.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

