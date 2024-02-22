Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $236.33 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.31% of American Tower worth $236,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

