Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $401.66 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 221,898 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Mastercard worth $401,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.7 %

Mastercard stock traded up $12.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.56. 2,572,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,369. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $474.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

