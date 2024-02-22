Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $5.89 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,806,000 after buying an additional 252,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 1,957,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

