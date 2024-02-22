Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $339,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.3 %

CMG stock traded up $57.89 on Thursday, hitting $2,627.37. 204,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,082. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,380.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,116.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

