Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.39

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 1233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

