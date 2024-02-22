Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $36,813.36 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,301.29 or 1.00005913 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00172232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008018 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000078 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53,548.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

