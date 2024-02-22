Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 736,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,484. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

