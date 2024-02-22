Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.00

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 231 ($2.91), with a volume of 86710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.88).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.55%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

