Mantle (MNT) Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $185.53 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,226,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.71340373 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $183,976,024.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars.

