Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,089 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,419.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Up 1.2 %

Tenable stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

