MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of MarketAxess worth $90,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 55.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $212.23. 163,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

