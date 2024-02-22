Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.650-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.65-$8.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.00.

VAC traded up $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,327. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

