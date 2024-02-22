Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.51

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $203.51 and last traded at $202.71, with a volume of 369843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

