Mask Network (MASK) Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00008581 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $428.52 million and approximately $505.50 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

