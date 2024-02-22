Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR opened at $129.83 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

