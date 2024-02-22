Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.67. 1,954,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.