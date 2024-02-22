McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 7.3% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,188 shares of company stock worth $423,853,589. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $18.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.13. 21,219,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,503,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

